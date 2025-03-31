Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Expands By 70.1%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 536,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. WonderFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

