Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Expands By 29.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 252,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Youdao Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of DAO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 178,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,049. The stock has a market cap of $927.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. Youdao has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Youdao had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Youdao by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Youdao by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

