Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.87% and a negative net margin of 291.96%.

Sidus Space Stock Down 1.3 %

Sidus Space stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. 382,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,259. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

