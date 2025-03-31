Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 233,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Simpple Trading Up 4.6 %
SPPL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Simpple has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About Simpple
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simpple
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.