Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 233,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Simpple Trading Up 4.6 %

SPPL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Simpple has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

