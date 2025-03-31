Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance
SGAPY stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.75.
About Singapore Telecommunications
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Telecommunications
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.