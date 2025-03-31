Skba Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.27 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

