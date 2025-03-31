Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. State Street Corp increased its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 389,070 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after purchasing an additional 842,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,585,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,451,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AL opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $52.31.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

