Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SNOW opened at $150.60 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,968 shares of company stock worth $84,363,550. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.