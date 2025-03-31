Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

Shares of BICEY opened at $34.28 on Monday. Société BIC has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $39.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

