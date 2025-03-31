Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Société BIC Price Performance
Shares of BICEY opened at $34.28 on Monday. Société BIC has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $39.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.
About Société BIC
