S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $56,231,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $502.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

