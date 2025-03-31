SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.36 and last traded at $115.66. Approximately 3,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.89.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 801.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.