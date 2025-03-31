Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $8.23.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

