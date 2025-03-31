State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.5 days.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBKFF remained flat at $85.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. State Bank of India has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $112.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

