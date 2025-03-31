State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.5 days.
State Bank of India Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBKFF remained flat at $85.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. State Bank of India has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $112.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21.
About State Bank of India
