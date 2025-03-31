Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TH. Northland Capmk raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

