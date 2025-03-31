Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$243.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$225.00 to C$243.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAS.A. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$213.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lassonde Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$205.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.20.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries stock traded up C$3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$216.80. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$187.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$132.99 and a twelve month high of C$217.00. The company has a market cap of C$665.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of -0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.