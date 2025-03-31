Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 31st (AAL, ABF, ACOG, ADCT, AEM, AIM, ALGS, ANP, AVXL, BCAB)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 31st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.86) price target on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$82.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $4.80 target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.05) target price on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $490.00 price target on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Inspired (LON:INSE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $161.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 760 ($9.83) price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

