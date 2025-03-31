Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 31st (AAL, ABF, ACOG, ADCT, AEM, AIM, ALGS, ANP, AVXL, BCAB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 31st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.86) price target on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$82.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $4.80 target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.05) target price on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $490.00 price target on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Inspired (LON:INSE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $161.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 760 ($9.83) price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

