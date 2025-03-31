Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Viking Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 31,516 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,878 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VKTX stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,903. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
