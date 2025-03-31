Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Under Armour Put Options (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,104 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average volume of 7,382 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,206,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Under Armour last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

