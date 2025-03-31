StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR opened at $332.37 on Friday. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $275.02 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average is $325.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Enstar Group by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,649 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

