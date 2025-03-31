StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

In other news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 181,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,572.10. This trade represents a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

