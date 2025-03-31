Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.78), with a volume of 57622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.80).

Strategic Equity Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £134.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.57.

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strategic Equity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 88.65%.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

