Summit Financial LLC Acquires 967 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after buying an additional 248,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $532.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $567.18 and a 200-day moving average of $576.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $511.97 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

