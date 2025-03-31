Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 133,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,422,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 184,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.45. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $114.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

