Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.36. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1671 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.