Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 15.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $429,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $273.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

