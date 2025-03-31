Summit Financial LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 185.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

