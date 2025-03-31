Summit Financial LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average is $130.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

