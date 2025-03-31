Summit Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,353 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

