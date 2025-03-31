Summit Financial LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after buying an additional 551,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

