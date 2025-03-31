Summit Securities Group LLC Buys Shares of 289 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,418,000 after buying an additional 449,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after buying an additional 2,373,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $272.38 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.47.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

