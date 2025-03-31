Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 20,001,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 8,617,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Trading Down 15.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrise Resources

About Sunrise Resources

In other news, insider James Cole purchased 39,764,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £795,297.60 ($1,028,313.42). Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

