Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $68.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

