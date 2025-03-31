T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 794.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 3.3 %

TROW stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.92 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

