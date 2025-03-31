T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 13,428 shares.The stock last traded at $42.75 and had previously closed at $42.63.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.
