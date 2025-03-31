T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 13,428 shares.The stock last traded at $42.75 and had previously closed at $42.63.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,693,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

