Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Financial Survey

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Tamboran Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

This table compares Carbon Energy and Tamboran Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carbon Energy and Tamboran Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tamboran Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tamboran Resources has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 52.18%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Tamboran Resources beats Carbon Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy



Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Tamboran Resources



Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

