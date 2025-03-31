TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,502,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE TSI opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $5.21.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TCW Strategic Income Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Which Healthcare Stock Is the Best Buy Right Now?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Copper’s Surge: 3 Top Trades Before the Market Catches On
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.