Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Technology Minerals Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of LON:TM1 opened at GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Technology Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.12.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

