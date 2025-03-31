Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Technology Minerals Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of LON:TM1 opened at GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Technology Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.12.
About Technology Minerals
