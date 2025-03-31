Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.28 and last traded at $46.33. 3,093,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,233,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 23,030 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,058,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,557.50. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at $534,164,611.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,598,969 shares of company stock worth $317,194,162 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after buying an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tempus AI by 86,947.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

