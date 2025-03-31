Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. Teradata has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.