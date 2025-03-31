Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 14718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

