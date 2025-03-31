The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CI. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

NYSE CI opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

