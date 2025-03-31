The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $12.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Semrush Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Semrush

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, insider David W. Mason sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $101,674.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,373.36. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 276,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,641.76. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,549. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Semrush by 2,127.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Semrush by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

