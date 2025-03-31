Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 89386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Thryv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Thryv

Thryv Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Thryv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.