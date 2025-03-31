Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock opened at C$3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.42.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd has been formed to become a multi-faceted, energy transition company. It is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The corporation generates revenue from the sale of renewable products.

