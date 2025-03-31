Top Metaverse Stocks To Research – March 31st

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Oriental Culture, Global Mofy Metaverse, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares in companies that are actively developing or investing in technologies related to virtual worlds, augmented reality, blockchain, and other immersive digital platforms. These companies aim to build interconnected virtual environments where users can work, play, and socialize, capitalizing on the growing trend of digital transformation and immersive experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.35. The stock had a trading volume of 155,379,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,102,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,918. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $116.62. 303,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,964. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

Oriental Culture (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

OCG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 298,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,175. Oriental Culture has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Shares of Global Mofy Metaverse stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $3.32. 143,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PowerUp Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 197,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

