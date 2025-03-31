Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.