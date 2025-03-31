TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,477.18.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,381.36. 380,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,344.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.97. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

