Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trinseo Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

