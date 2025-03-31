Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $46.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,675.52. The trade was a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $454,550.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,974.45. This trade represents a 33.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $999,042. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Trupanion by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.