Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 648039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 9,653,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Under Armour by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

